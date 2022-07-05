Democrats & Media Descend into Full Paranoia Over the Supreme Court | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about being banned from Twitter for retweeting Jordan Peterson’s tweet referring to Elliot Page as Ellen Page, Samantha Bee’s Roe v.

Wade meltdown, AOC’s plan to impeach Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden pushing to end the filibuster to codify Roe, Gavin Newsom begging Floridians to move to California, and Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd comparing Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential election plans to Rodney Dangerfield.

First, Dave discusses his Twitter ban which went into effect after he retweeted Jordan Peterson’s tweet referring to Elliot Page as Ellen Page and making a reference to his transgender surgery to become a trans man.

Next, Dave shows a variety of clips from prominent Democrats and media hosts melting down over the Supreme Court Roe v.

Wade ruling.

Samantha Bee’s may be the most insane int that she actually encourages viewers to torment Justice Samuel Alito’s whenever he is seen in public.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has devised a plan to begin an impeachment of the Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe.

Will Democrats break all the rules to regain abortion rights?

Finally, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and other Democrats are making it clear that they will break the rules if they don’t get what they want.

Joe Biden is now pushing to end the filibuster.

While it is often referred to as the nuclear option it wasn’t always viewed as a good thing.

Joe Biden actually denounced the ending of the filibuster as a power grab when Republicans threatened to do it.