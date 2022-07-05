July Fourth Mass Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Injured in Highland Park, IL

The shooting that took place in the Chicago suburb began minutes after the parade began.

The suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo (22), was arrested after a manhunt that lasted several hours following the shooting.

He is suspected of conducting the shooting from the roof of a local business using a "high-powered rifle.".

It looked like a battle zone, and it's disgusting.

It's really disgusting, Zoe Pawelczak, Independence Day Parade Attendee, via CNN.

We were just sitting ducks right there and one bullet could pass through all of our bodies, Steve Tilken, Independence Day Parade Attendee, via CNN.

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect remains in custody but has not yet been charged.

This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue.

Charges have not been approved yet at this time — and we are a long way from that, County Crime Task Force Spokesperson, via CNN.

Politicians including President Joe Biden, the IL Governor and Sen.

Dick Durbin (D-IL) all responded to news of the violence.

I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence, President Joe Biden, via CNN.

There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle, J.B.

Pritzker, IL Governor, via CNN.

It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague, J.B.

Pritzker, IL Governor, via CNN.

There is no reason for a person to own a military assault weapon.

It has no value for hunting, or sports or even self-defense, Sen.

Dick Durbin, (D-IL), via CNN.

It is a killing machine, Sen.

Dick Durbin, (D-IL), via CNN