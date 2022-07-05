Matthew Trewhella on Standing in the Gap and Why We Need the Lesser Magistrates Right Now

This morning Matt Trewhella joins us to discuss the atrocities that have become more rampant in our nation as the left continues to push gun restrictions on law abiding citizens and attempts to rob Americans of their autonomy.

The mental health crisis and drug addiction that plagues the United States is continuously ignored by those who govern.

The elections are still a swamp of fraud and deception and the theft of the voice of the American people has led to a dark cloud over America.

Right on the heels of Independence Day we discuss taking our country back.

We must become the lesser magistrates right now.