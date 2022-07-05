China & Russia’s Coordinated Plan to Take Down America (Gen. Robert Spalding Interview)

LIVE AT 2PM ET: Everywhere we look, the America we once knew is barely recognizable.

Empty shelves, a collapsing dollar, tent cities, soaring drug overdoses, riots, race wars, drag queen story hour, thought control and censorship, and a hatred and social unrest that’s reaching boiling point.

It’s as if we woke up in a dystopian novel, with attacks coming from all angles.

And what if that’s precisely the point?

What if these aren’t just isolated events?

What if everything we’re seeing in our country right now is part of a diabolical 100 year plan by the Chinese Communist Party to crush America, and gain dominion over the entire world.

Today I’ll be speaking with General Robert Spalding, a retired brigadier general from the US Airforce and a national security expert who has studied the Chinese Communist Party for decades—and who is warning us of the imminent threat they pose.