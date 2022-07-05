Russia Orders Operational Pause in Invasion of Ukraine After Major Victory

Russia Orders Operational Pause , in Invasion of Ukraine, After Major Victory .

On July 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a pause in the invasion of Ukraine for Russian forces to "build up strength.".

'Newsweek' reports that the announcement comes after Moscow claimed a major victory in capturing Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.

.

Putin made the announcement during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu.

.

The units that took part in active hostilities and achieved success, victories in the Luhansk direction, of course, should rest, increase their combat capabilities, Vladimir Putin, Russian President, via 'Newsweek'.

On July 3, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from Lysychansk, the last Ukraine-controlled city in the Luhansk region.

.

On July 3, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from Lysychansk, the last Ukraine-controlled city in the Luhansk region.

.

Russian troops that fought through Severodonetsk and Lysychansk very likely do need a significant period in which to rest and refit before resuming large-scale offensive operations, The Institute for the Study of War (IWS), via 'Newsweek'.

It is not clear, however, that the Russian military will accept the risks of a long enough operational pause to allow these likely exhausted forces to regain their strength, The Institute for the Study of War (IWS), via 'Newsweek'.

It is not clear, however, that the Russian military will accept the risks of a long enough operational pause to allow these likely exhausted forces to regain their strength, The Institute for the Study of War (IWS), via 'Newsweek'.

Putin also ordered soldiers who "distinguished themselves" in seizing Luhansk be rewarded for their service.

On July 5, Putin awarded the "Hero of Russia" title to Major General Esedulla Abachev and Colonel General Alexander Lapin.

According to state-run news agency TASS, both soldiers played key roles in the capture of Luhansk.