Rayner says Tories should be ‘ashamed’ for ‘propping up’ PM

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has welcomed the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the government, and says that the “Conservative Party should be ashamed that they’ve propped him [Boris Johnson] up for as long as they have done.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn