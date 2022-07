Keir Starmer: ‘Tory party is corrupted’

Sir Keir Starmer has reacted to the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from Boris Johnson’s government.

The Labour leader said, “it’s clear that this Tory government is now collapsing”, and, “the Tory party is corrupted”.

Report by Jonesia.

