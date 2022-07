Sunak and Javid resign - is it all over for Boris Johnson?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned from Boris Johnson’s government.

It came just moments after the prime minister was forced to admit he did know about a formal complaint against Chris Pincher, following days of denials from Number 10.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn