Live From America 7.5.22 @5pm INVASION OF OUR BORDER DECLARED BY SHERIFFS!

Highland Park, IL shooter updated information - Our children our lost - TX Sheriffs declare an INVASION of our country - We are not headed for a recession, we are already in one - Jovan Pulitzer joins LFA to speak on AZ audit - Washington State school board director caught sexualizing minors - Britain mandates single sex bathrooms - Google to scrub any history of people visiting abortion clinics - Snapchat's creepy new feature - Comedy still exists, let's embrace it!