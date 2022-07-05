The Separation of Church and State

There are those who believe that the United States of America is descending into a de facto theocracy.

In the aftermath of a bevy of rulings by the Supreme Court of the United States that mark a decisive victory for the religious right, are these fears of a creeping theocracy valid concerns?

Sean St.

Heart is joined by Barry Lynn, former legislative director for the American Civil Liberties Union and Executive Director of Americans United for Separation of Church and State to discuss the limits of religious freedom.