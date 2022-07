Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor OR Ranbir & Aishwarya | which is the hottest Jodi

Ranbir Kapoor and actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen together in the film Shamshera.

Both are busy promoting their movie.

Amid, actress Vaani Kapoor has dropped some smoking H0t photos with RK on social media.

These unique clicks remind us Of His Shoot With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the two-shot during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.