Domestic LPG price hiked by ₹50 per 14.2 kg cylinder; to cost ₹1,053 in Delhi | Oneindia News*News

Domestic LPG price hiked by ₹50 per 14.2 kg cylinder; to cost ₹1,053 in Delhi

Today, the rate of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders was increased by ₹50 with effect from July 6.

The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder was increased by ₹18.

