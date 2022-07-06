Paper Girls Season 1

Paper Girls Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019.

When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

Directed by Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, Karen Gaviola, Mairzee Almas (various episodes) starring Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, Kellee Stewart, Adina Porter, Rebecca Spence release date July 29, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)