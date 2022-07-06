Kelsey Parker on Tom's legacy, The Wanted reforming, and how the band have supported her

The Wanted star Tom Parker's widow Kelsey Parker joins Kate to discuss her husband's legacy, their cancer battle, dealing with his passing and spreading awareness for gliobastoma and underfunded research into brain cancer treatments.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

