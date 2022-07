Quirk Check: Ranveer Singh dons camo pants, turns 38!

The flamboyant style of Ranveer Singh is almost, if not more, renowned throughout the world as it is to our bollywood fans.

But the actor who turned 38 on 6th July 2022, has some different plans for his new avatar.

#ranveersingh #beargrylls #ranveersinghbirthday