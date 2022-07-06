Bette Midler denies being 'transphobic'

'Hocus Pocus' star Bette Midler insists she didn't intend to be "exclusionary or transphobic" with her tweet about the "erasure" of women.
'Hocus Pocus' star Bette Midler insists she didn't intend to be "exclusionary or transphobic" with her tweet about the "erasure" of women.
Actress Bette Midler, star of Disney's upcoming movie "Hocus Pocus 2," responded to attacks from the woke mob, insisting that she..
Macy Gray and Bette Midler , Face Backlash Over Transphobic Comments.
Macy Gray and Bette Midler , Face Backlash Over..