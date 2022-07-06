Natalie Portman admits she felt like the 'new kid' and a 'veteran' all at once on Thor Love and Thunder set
'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Natalie Portman felt like a "newbie" and a "veteran" all at once on the set of the movie having being part of the first two 'Thor' films but not returning for 'Ragnarok'.