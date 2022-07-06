Natalie Portman admits she felt like the 'new kid' and a 'veteran' all at once on Thor Love and Thunder set

'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Natalie Portman felt like a "newbie" and a "veteran" all at once on the set of the movie having being part of the first two 'Thor' films but not returning for 'Ragnarok'.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Natalie Portman felt like a "newbie" and a "veteran" all at once on the set of the movie having being part of the first two 'Thor' films but not returning for 'Ragnarok'.
Executive producer expresses his excitement for the new “Thor Love and Thunder” movie. Brian Chapek also talks about how Chris..