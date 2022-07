'Enough is enough': Javid resigns as Health Secretary

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid says 'enough is enough' in his resignation speech in PMQs.

He believes, "the problems start at the top" and fears that "the reset button can only work so many times".

Javid quit his position in cabinet last night, kicking off a wave of resignations within the Conservative Party.

