Live From America 7.6.22 @11am ILLEGITIMACY LEADS TO POWERLESSNESS!

Ben Bergquam is revealing the evil of the world on our southern border - The Biden regime sues AZ over voter ID law - The DOJ is firing Trump immigration judges - Peter Doocy hammers Mean Jeanne Karine - Kamala Harris embarrasses herself in Highland Park, IL - The shooter would still have purchased gun legally under Democrat proposition - The WH can't spell - Disney is pressing forward with pedophilia - Pelosi lied to donors - Dems are frustrated over Biden's powerlessness