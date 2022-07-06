Adele Says She Was a ‘Shell of a Person’ After Canceling Vegas Residency

CNN reports upon the cancellation of her residency in Las Vegas, fans of Adele weren't the only ones feeling devastated.

In a recent discussion with "Desert Island Discs" on BBC Radio 4, Adele said she was "a shell of a person for a couple months.".

I just had to wait it out and just grieve it.

I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency merely one day before the concerts were to commence.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”.

And was “devastated" and “frightened about letting them down.”.

I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t.

... and I think that’s why it was such a massive, massive story.

