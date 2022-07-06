Suspect in Highland Park Mass Shooting Charged With 7 Counts of Murder

Suspect in Highland Park , Mass Shooting Charged With , 7 Counts of Murder.

CNN reports that the suspect in the July 4 Highland Park shooting has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

The mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, left seven dead and dozens of others injured.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart announced the charges against Robert E.

Crimo III.

Those charges could lead to a mandatory life sentence.

According to Rinehart, more charges are expected to be leveled against Crimo, including attempted murder, aggravated discharge and aggravated battery.

These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo, I want to emphasize that, Eric Rinehart, Lake County State's Attorney, via CNN.

According to Rinehart, "dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims" are expected to be brought against the 21-year-old suspect.

Crimo has been held in police custody since his arrest on July 4.

Tomorrow morning at the Lake County courthouse, we will ask a judge to hold Mr. Crimo without the possibility of bail, Eric Rinehart, Lake County State's Attorney, via CNN.

CNN reports that over 300 mass shootings have occurred in the United States in the last 186 days.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 692 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2021.