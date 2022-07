America Responds to July 4th Shooting—Analysis w/ Darren Beattie | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on RAV

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice, with continued coverage of the July 4th Shooting in Chicago and the new details emerging surrounding his background.

He's also joined by Jim Banks from Indiana, and Darren Beattie of Revolver.News to discuss the most pressing issues facing the nation.