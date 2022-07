What Went Wrong for Boris Johnson?

A lot has changed since Boris Johnson entered Number 10 Downing Street in 2019.

For the UK's new Prime Minister, it was the end of a long journey to the top of government, and an opportunity to challenge his critics.

Now it appears he's facing more of them than ever.

Report by Braybrooks.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn