Boris Johnson Faces Crisis As Top UK Ministers Quit

The embattled British prime minister remained defiant despite the resignations and renewed calls for him to step down.

Frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been given a colossal mandate, is to keep going, Boris Johnson, via AP.

In addition to the U.K. Treasury chief and Health Secretary, a number of other officials have resigned.

Former U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak penned a letter to Johnson explaining his decision to resign.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

… I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning, Rishi Sunak, U.K. Treasury Chief, via AP.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid also explained his decision in a letter, stating that the Conservative Party needs "humility, grip and a new direction.".

It is clear this situation will not change under your leadership, Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, via AP.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell, a Conservative, criticized Johnson in a recent BBC interview.

It’s a bit like the death of Rasputin.

He’s been poisoned, stabbed, he’s been shot, his body’s been dumped in a freezing river and still he lives, Andrew Mitchell, Former International Development Secretary, via AP.

But this is an abnormal prime minister, a brilliantly charismatic, very funny, very amusing, big, big character.

, Andrew Mitchell, Former International Development Secretary, via AP.

But I’m afraid he has neither the character nor the temperament to be our prime minister, Andrew Mitchell, Former International Development Secretary, via AP.

More junior members who have resigned also criticized Johnson's "character.".

The problem is character and integrity in Downing Street, and I think that people in the Conservative party and people in the country know that, Bim Afolami, Former Conservative Party Vice Chairman, via AP