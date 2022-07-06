UK Opens Antitrust Investigation Into Microsoft's Proposed Activision Blizzard Deal

On July 6, the United Kingdom's competition regulator announced an antitrust investigation into Microsoft's $6.87 billion bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

CNN reports that the probe will investigate whether the deal would significantly reduce competition in the video game industry, app stores and even labor markets.

According to a statement from Microsoft's corporate vice president and general counsel, the scrutiny by antitrust regulators was expected.

We expect and think it's appropriate for regulators to take a close look at this acquisition.

We have been clear about how we plan to run our gaming business and why we believe the deal will benefit gamers, developers, and the industry, Lisa Tanzi, corporate vice president & general counsel at Microsoft, via CNN.

We remain confident the deal will close in fiscal year 2023 as initially anticipated, Lisa Tanzi, corporate vice president & general counsel at Microsoft, via CNN.

According to Microsoft, the deal would make the company the third-largest game publisher in the world after Tencent and Sony.

In February, Sony announced a $3.6 billion deal to acquire game studio Bungie.

Around the same time, Microsoft took steps to preempt regulatory concerns.

The company announced an 11-point pledge to address concerns that the deal would give it anticompetitive leverage over publishers and developers.

It really behooves us to step forward quickly and proactively and be very transparent about how we will manage this business, with a clear eye toward the competition law issues and responsibilities that we have, Brad Smith, Microsoft President, via CNN.

