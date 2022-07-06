Boris Johnson Won't Resign: How Might He Be Forced Out?

Boris Johnson’s relationship with the truth is once again dominating headlines.

After denying any knowledge of the sexual harrassment allegations against his disgraced former deputy chief whip, the Prime Minster announced that he had been personally briefed about Chris Pincher’s history, before promoting him.

It was the final straw for two heavyweight members of his cabinet - Chancellor of the Exchequor Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary, Sajid Javid - who resigned within 10 minutes of each other.

And a slew of resignations flooded in, in the hours that followed.

But Johnson shows no signs of quitting in the face of another political battering, so this video explains the other ways Boris Johnson could be booted as PM.

Report by Braybrooks.

