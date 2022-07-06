Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol

In a recent interview with 'People,' Panettiere shared her past issues with drugs, alcohol and postpartum depression.

I was on top of the world and I ruined it.

I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'.

Within the last year, the 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' star underwent trauma therapy and inpatient treatment.

I feel incredibly accomplished.

And I feel like I have a second chance, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'.

As a teen child star, Panettiere says her team regularly gave her "happy pills" before red-carpet events.

They were to make me peppy during interviews.

I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'.

My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working.

But things kept getting out of control [off set].

And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'.

While working on 'Nashville,' postpartum depression kicked in.

Those were really tough years.

I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression.

They hit close to home, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'.

At one point, Panettiere was hospitalized with jaundice.

She sent her daughter, Kayla, to live with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

In recent years, Panettiere made headlines as boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested on domestic violence and domestic battery charges.

Panettiere, who is set to reprise the role of Kirby Reed in 'Scream 6,' says she's "grateful" to have gotten help.

It’s an everyday choice, and I’m checking in with myself all the time.

But I’m just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again, Hayden Panettiere, to 'People'