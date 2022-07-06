Highland Park Shooter Confesses to Plotting Another Attack in Wisconsin

NBC News reports the man accused of taking the lives of seven people at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Has revealed to authorities that he had plotted a second attack in Madison, Wisconsin.

Officials say Robert "Bobby" E.

Crimo III, 21, is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, though it is likely he will face more.

He went into details about what he had done.

He admitted to what he had done.

, Eric Rinehart, Lake County Illinois State's Attorney, via NBC News.

We don't want to speculate on motives right now.

Following the shooting in Highland Park, Crimo ended up in Wisconsin and considered unleashing an attack there as well.

However, officials believe Crimo hadn't prepared for a second attack.

We don’t have information to suggest that he planned on driving to Madison, initially, to commit another attack.

, Chris Covelli, spokesman for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, via NBC News.

We do believe that he was driving around (after) the first attack and saw the celebration.

, Chris Covelli, spokesman for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, via NBC News.

Indications are that he hadn't put enough thought or research into that.

, Chris Covelli, spokesman for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, via NBC News