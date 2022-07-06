Black Bird on Apple TV+ with Taron Egerton | Inside Look

Here's your inside look at the Apple TV+ drama miniseries Black Bird, based on the James Keene novel.
It stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta.
Black Bird Release Date: July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+
Here's your inside look at the Apple TV+ drama miniseries Black Bird, based on the James Keene novel.
It stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta.
Black Bird Release Date: July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+
Taron Egerton waited a year after 'Rocketman' for the right "meaty" role to come along, and he's happy he took on a part in new..
Black Bird Trailer - Limited series - Plot Synopsis: Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated..