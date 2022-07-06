Amazon Prime Members Now Get Free Grubhub+ Delivery

Amazon Prime Members , Now Get Free Grubhub+ Delivery.

Amazon Prime Members , Now Get Free Grubhub+ Delivery.

'The Hill' reports that on July 6, Amazon and Grubhub struck a deal that will let U.S. Prime subscribers get free food delivery.

'The Hill' reports that on July 6, Amazon and Grubhub struck a deal that will let U.S. Prime subscribers get free food delivery.

Prime members can sign up for a free one-year membership of Grubhub+.

Prime members can sign up for a free one-year membership of Grubhub+.

I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants, Adam DeWitt, Grubhub CEO, via statement.

'The Hill' reports that the deal comes after Grubhub lost about $410 million in 2021.

Food delivery companies continue to struggle as the pandemic surge subsides.

.

As part of the deal, Amazon has the option to buy a 2% stake in Grubhub.

As part of the deal, Amazon has the option to buy a 2% stake in Grubhub.

Another 13% stake can be purchased at a “formula-based price” reflective of how many new customers are brought in because of the deal.

Shares of competitors Uber and DoorDash fell on July 6 after news of the deal.

.

'The Hill' reports Amazon has made similar food delivery moves in the U.K and Ireland with a company called Deliveroo.

'The Hill' reports Amazon has made similar food delivery moves in the U.K and Ireland with a company called Deliveroo