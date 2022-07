Live From America 7.6.22 @5pm THIS NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY IS MADE UP OF WARRIORS!

Ben Bergquam continues his work in the eagle pass region at the border - More and more data showing the Covid vaccine is weakening immune systems - The EU Parliament delivers big blow to climate change nazis - Funeral home director pleads guilty in horror case - YDA is advertising how to give self abortions - Democrats distance themselves from Biden - It's time for the 31 red States to distance themselves from the NEA and the NSBA - The New Republican party is made up of ruthless warriors!