President Biden and VP Harris Speak With Brittney Griner’s Wife

President Biden and VP Harris , Speak With Brittney Griner’s Wife.

President Biden and VP Harris , Speak With Brittney Griner’s Wife.

CBS News reports that on July 4, a handwritten letter from the detained WNBA star was delivered to the White House.

CBS News reports that on July 4, a handwritten letter from the detained WNBA star was delivered to the White House.

As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever, Brittney Griner, via letter, as reported by CBS News.

Please do all you can to bring us home.

I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you.

I believe in you.

I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore, Brittney Griner, via letter, as reported by CBS News.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, later told 'CBS Mornings' that it was "very disheartening" that she had yet to hear from President Biden on the matter.

According to 'USA Today,' President Biden and Vice President Harris finally spoke with Cherelle on the phone on July 6.

.

The president called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, White House, via statement, as reported by 'USA Today'.

He also read her a draft of the letter the president is sending to Brittney Griner today, White House, via statement, as reported by 'USA Today'.

Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia since being arresting for possessing cannabis oil back in February.

Her trial started July 1, and her detention was extended to Dec.

20.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

AP reports less than 1% of Russian defendants are acquitted