Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band on Being Back on Tour After A More Than Two Year Hiatus

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay , Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, acclaimed session drummer Gregg Bissonette, and welcomes back Edgar Winter.

The band sat down for a tour launch event at Casino Rama in Rama, Canada.

It has been more than two years since the power players took the stage due to the pandemic.

The two-part tour kicked off on May 27 but unfortunately had to pause on June 7 during the second of three sold-out shows at the Beacon Theater in New York City, when Edgar Winter, then later Steve Lukather, tested positive for Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, adding them to the September tour.

The second leg was initially scheduled to begin on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and end on October 20 in Mexico City.

At their launch event, we got to ask Ringo and the guys some questions about the tour, their new music, and what it's been like being back on the road again touring.

'Two-and-a-half years has been difficult.

I love to play, as you can tell.

I put the All Starrs together 32 years ago and, you know, I was in a couple of bands before that, and...for me, that's what it's all about, is playing and having an audience," said The Beatles' legendary drummer.

To be in the audience at their next show this summer, check out RingoStarr.com .