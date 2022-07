Give Us The Update! Josh Yoder Freedom Flyers!

Join the Angels tonight as we get the REAL scoop on what is going on in the air!

We welcome back our friend Josh Yoder to expose the TRUTH.

He will share with us all the updates since our first interview.

Why are pilots not showing up to fly?

Why are there delays and cancelations?

Are the flights really overbooked?

The lies in the sky!

Things you need to know before you fly!

Pilots, Flight Attendants, Shortages, LAWSUITS, and Unions!