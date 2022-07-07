Power Hour- Legal Hour with Brad Dacus

Join Shannon and Brad Dacus as they discuss todays headlines and the current fight for Religious and Civil Liberty and Freedom in America.
Join Shannon and Brad Dacus as they discuss todays headlines and the current fight for Religious and Civil Liberty and Freedom in America.
Join Shannon and Brad Dacus as they discuss what is happening with the current political and legal climate of America.
Mass shootings seem to be common place now in the US. Now, sexual propaganda and sexual exploitation of our children is also..