Incredible MS Dhoni: The man who changed Indian cricket forever | Oneindia News*Special

Incredible MS Dhoni: The man who changed Indian cricket forever

Today is the birthday of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain of Team India.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 41 today.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wicket-keeping, captaincy and batting skills have been seen by the whole world.

The equanimity with which he handles tense situations on the field….And the man standing till the last to finish off in style….There is only one man to get all these jobs done with an equal ease…That is M.S.Dhoni!

Let's have a look at the life and achievements of MS Dhoni, the man who completely changed the Indian cricket for good.

