2022 Cupra Born - Crash & Safety Tests

The CUPRA Born, the brand’s first 100% electric model, which delivers an emotional design and instantaneous performance, continued the company’s great results during Euro NCAP’s safety testing, achieving a 5-star safety rating.

It’s a significant result for the CUPRA Born, and it now joins the CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA Leon as five-star cars, highlighting once again that the brand is committed to delivering vehicles that mix contemporary performance and maximum safety.

But this time in a 100% electric model.