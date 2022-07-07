Bentley at GOODWOOD 2022

Bentley has celebrated four decades of handcrafting turbocharged grand tourers with a ten-car parade at the Goodwood Festival of Speed today.

40 years ago, at the Geneva Motor Show, the company revealed its first-ever turbocharged production model - the Mulsanne Turbo.

This four-door sedan marked a turning point in the company’s fortunes, redefining its performance credentials and inspiring press headlines such as ‘Return of the Blower Bentley.’ In the forty years since the first turbocharged Bentley, the immense reserves of power and effortless torque that characterise Bentley engines have become inseparably associated with turbocharging.

Today’s W12, V8 and V6 engines all benefit from turbocharging to deliver astonishing levels of performance and efficiency.

Bentley Motors will be showing seven turbocharged Bentley models from its Heritage Collection at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, alongside key models from the current range including the 659 PS (650 bhp) Continental GT Mulliner and three of the latest ‘S’ models featuring the 542 bhp (550 PS) 4.0-litre V8.