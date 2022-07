New hero JULIAN mobile legends bang bang

Julian was the son of Terizla, the leader of the Free Smiths' Guild.

The guild was exterminated by the Church of Light on charges of heresy when Julian was at an early age.

The poor child was then adopted by the archbishop, trained and molded to be an elite member of the Ravens, a secret force that listened only to the archbishop's orders.

Later, on his mission to "purify" Xavier, he caught a glimpse of the secret buried in timeā€¦