Uddhav Thackeray loses Thane Municipal Corporation as 66 corporators leave | Oneindia News*News

As per sources, in another setback for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 66 party corporators in the Thane Municipal Corporation have joined the Eknath Shinde camp.

#ThaneMunicipalCorporation #ShivSena #UddhavThackeray #EknathShinde