6 Health Benefits of Eating Chocolate (World Chocolate Day)

6 Health Benefits of Eating Chocolate.

Here are six reasons to eat chocolate the next time you’re craving sweets.

1.

Chocolate may help lower cholesterol, Dark chocolate and cocoa powder have been shown to have cholesterol-lowering capabilities.

2.

Chocolate has improved insulin sensitivity, Dark chocolate can aid those with diabetes, increase circulation and lower blood pressure.

3.

Chocolate is rich in necessary nutrients, Chocolate contains Iron, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Potassium, Phosphorus and Zinc.

4.

Chocolate can aid digestion, Dark chocolate is high in soluble fiber, which helps with digestion.

5.

Chocolate helps reduce stress, Chocolate can increase blood flow to parts of the brain, improving cognitive function.

6.

Chocolate can improve your mood, Chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which can provide a mood boost