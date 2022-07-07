Twitter Sues Government of India Over Blocked Content

Twitter claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has used "intimidation tactics" in its dealings with the company.

Authorities in India have requested certain posts be removed from the platform.

These posts include those that have criticized Modi's government.

The lawsuit filed on July 5 challenges government orders that Twitter claims "demonstrate excessive use of powers and are disproportionate.".

Freedom of speech advocates in India say that authorities routinely target critical posts.

Authorities are targeting people for content posted online, and regularly intimidating web platforms and social media services into complying with its censorship, Raman Jit Singh Chima, Access Now, via CNN.

Some advocates have praised the legal action taken by Twitter.

Today, Twitter is standing up for the population and doing what should be the government's job: safeguarding our rights, Raman Jit Singh Chima, Access Now, via CNN.

Other advocates wish the company would do more to challenge Modi's government.

They've narrowly challenged the orders of the Indian government in these specific instances, , Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama, via CNN.

... instead of challenging the lack of accountability of the Indian government that the IT Act enables, Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama, via CNN.

Twitter had the opportunity to do much more and they've fallen short of trying to make meaningful, substantive change, Nikhil Pahwa, MediaNama, via CNN