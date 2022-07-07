Coffee with MarkZ 07/07/2022

Have world leaders lost their minds?
The Dutch and Italians are upset, Americans in a tizzy over oil reserves going abroad and falling poll numbers for Joe, Boris steps down....
Have world leaders lost their minds?
The Dutch and Italians are upset, Americans in a tizzy over oil reserves going abroad and falling poll numbers for Joe, Boris steps down....
Salty or not? Which Mr Cottrell do we get today? Lies, Silver, Inflation, Euro Tumbles, and Putin blasts globalist again.
A look at world's news while having having a nothing bagel with a cup of coffee. Afterwards we quiz thecbdgurus.com about..