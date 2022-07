Dramatic footage shows firefighters tackling fire on British Airways passenger plane at Copenhagen airport

Dramatic scenes show firefighters tackling a fire on a British Airways passenger plane on Wednesday, 6th July.

Emergency crews at Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, had to spray flame-retardant foam on the jet's engine and wheels.

Gabe Gudgel, from Oklahoma City, who was meant to be on the flight, explained: “We were waiting for our flight to board and it was delayed a few minutes.