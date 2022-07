Luck on Apple TV+ with Eva Noblezada | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Apple TV+ animated comedy movie Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes.

It features the voices of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue and John Ratzenberger.

Luck Release Date: August 5, 2022 on Apple TV+