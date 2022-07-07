UN Agencies Warn of 'Looming Catastrophe' As World Hunger Continues to Rise

Al Jazeera reports that world hunger levels have continued to soar, threatening starvation and mass migration on an "unprecedented scale" in 2022.

On July 6, the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Program and World Health Organization released the 2022 U.N.

Food security and nutrition report.

According to the report, up to 828 million people, nearly 10% of the world's population, were impacted by hunger in 2021.

That's 46 million more than in 2020 and 150 million more than in 2019.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley warned that the rising price of food, fuel and fertilizers threatens to push countries into famine.

There is a real danger these numbers will climb even higher in the months ahead, David Beasley, WFP Executive Director, via Al Jazeera.

The result will be global destabilization, starvation, and mass migration on an unprecedented scale.

We have to act today to avert this looming catastrophe, David Beasley, WFP Executive Director, via Al Jazeera.

Russia's war in Ukraine has disrupted exports, pushed food and energy prices to record levels and exacerbated COVID-related supply chain issues.

Every year, 11 million people die due to unhealthy diets.

Rising food prices mean this will only get worse, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via Al Jazeera.

WHO supports countries’ efforts to improve food systems through taxing unhealthy foods, subsidising healthy options, protecting children from harmful marketing, and ensuring clear nutrition labels, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via Al Jazeera.

