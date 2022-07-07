Eric Holder Is Convicted of the Murder of Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder Is Convicted , of the Murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 2019.

On July 6, the man charged with killing him, Eric Holder, was convicted of first-degree murder.

The Associated Press reports Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter because two other people were shot during the incident.

According to Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, there had been bad blood between Hussle and Holder... ... because the late rapper heard Holder was a snitch and sought to "clear that up.".

They reportedly had a "cool conversation" prior to the attack in which Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times.

Holder's attorney claims the murder wasn't premeditated but occurred as part of "heated passion.".

The jury, which deliberated for six hours, saw things differently.

CBS News reports that while in a holding cell last week, Holder was jumped by "multiple individuals" and received and MRI and staples in his head