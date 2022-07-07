Boris Johnson Resigns As British Prime Minister

Johnson's July 7 resignation announcement comes a day after two of his top Conservative ministers also resigned.

It also comes less than a month after Johnson survived a vote of confidence called in Parliament by members of his own Conservative Party.

In his remarks, Johnson offered no apology for the myriad of scandals that have plagued his government.

Today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place, Boris Johnson, via Reuters.

I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.

But them's the breaks, Boris Johnson, via Reuters.

Calls for Johnson's resignation were powerful from the Labor Party, the main opposition party to Johnson's Conservative Party.

We can't go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come, Keir Starmer, Labour Party Leader, via Reuters.

But they were equally as bold from the Conservative Party, including from several high-profile ministers, many of whom have resigned in recent weeks.

You must do the right thing and go now, Nadhim Zahawi, U.K. Finance Minister, via Reuters.

In his brief remarks, Johnson lamented that no one in politics is "indispensable.".

I regret not to have been successful in those arguments.

And of course, it's painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself, Boris Johnson, via Reuters.

But as we've seen at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful - when the herd moves, it moves and, my friends, in politics no one is remotely indispensable, Boris Johnson, via Reuters