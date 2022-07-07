Rock Legend Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage

Scary moment in Clarkson, MI, on Tuesday when rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed onstage mid-performance.

The 74-year-old guitarist was reportedly experiencing heat exhaustion and dehydration at the time of the collapse, but as of Wednesday morning he is said to be recovering just fine.

