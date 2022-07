DeSantis Keeps Winning | Veteran Climbs Mt. Everest To Bring Awareness To Veteran Suicides | Ep 422

Boris Johnson resigned amid controversy, Joe Biden continues to blame Vladimir Putin for inflation and record gas prices, Ron DeSantis signed yet another bill protecting Florida residents and Veteran and business owner Josh "Stretch" Garrison joins Drew to discuss climbing Mount Everest to bring awareness to veteran suicides and his business, Alpine Dispensary, and the story behind it.